Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Drops By 8.8%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
NYSE:HMC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 721,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $36.82.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
