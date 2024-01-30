Short Interest in IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Declines By 14.4%

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,625,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,899,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IDP Education Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDPUF remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. IDP Education has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDP Education in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

