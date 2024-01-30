Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Decreases By 17.4%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

