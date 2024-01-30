Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Drops By 7.4%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 622,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 574,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.18. 91,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

