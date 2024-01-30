Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Grows By 6.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 26,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,288. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
