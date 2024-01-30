Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Grows By 6.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 26,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,288. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

