Short Interest in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Rises By 20.2%

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $30,547.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KALA BIO by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KALA BIO by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KALA BIO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in KALA BIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA BIO Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of KALA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 25,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. KALA BIO has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($1.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KALA BIO will post -18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

