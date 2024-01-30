Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 13.0%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LAKE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 67,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

