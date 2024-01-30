Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Up 91.4%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 91.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Sincerity Applied Materials Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
About Sincerity Applied Materials
Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.
