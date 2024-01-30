Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $98.14 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $98.14 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,917.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00158250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00551811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00373216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00163100 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,465,055 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

