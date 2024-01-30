Stock Buyback Plan Approved by HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $14.79 on Tuesday, reaching $301.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,901. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

