StockNews.com Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,969. The company has a market capitalization of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

