StockNews.com Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Buy

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

