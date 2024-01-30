StockNews.com Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Buy

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $12.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.89. 3,641,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.74. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

