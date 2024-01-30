Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $402,192.45

Streakk (STKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $402,192.45 and $17,920.49 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streakk has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03941534 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $17,953.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

