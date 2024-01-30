Streamr Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $49.63 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,067,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,693,853 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

