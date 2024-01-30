Stride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $326.59 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Stride token can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00008682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stride has a total market cap of $326.59 million and $148,335.03 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Stride

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 3.75301541 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $154,663.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

