Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.10

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.88 million for the quarter.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

