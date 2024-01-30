Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. 6,120,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,986. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

