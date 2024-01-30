Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Down 6.3%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. 1,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

