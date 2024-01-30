TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.12

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 487955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

TerrAscend Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.