TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.12

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 487955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
TerrAscend Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
