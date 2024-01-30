The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,269. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
