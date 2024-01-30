The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,269. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

