The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Trimmed by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $96.83. 4,112,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

