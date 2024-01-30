Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0421 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $270.65 million and $2.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00081191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00027318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,432,897,012 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.

