Threshold (T) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $259.53 million and $12.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.78 or 0.99999816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00197762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02678212 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,151,319.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

