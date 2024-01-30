U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

GROW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,323. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

