Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Ubiquiti Stock Performance
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $463.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
