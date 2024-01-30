Uniswap Price Reaches $6.29 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.76 billion and $92.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00014663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00157451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009020 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.1754935 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 923 active market(s) with $78,835,373.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.