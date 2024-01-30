United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 1%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 35,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 72,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPER. Creative Planning bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 580.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.