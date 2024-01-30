UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.97 or 0.00009233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $2.39 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00158146 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,741,599 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,756,278.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.9961187 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,315,115.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

