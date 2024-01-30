Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.86. The company had a trading volume of 983,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.