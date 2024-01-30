Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $451.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

