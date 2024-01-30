Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.79 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.79 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,917.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00158250 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00551811 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059383 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009253 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00373216 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00163100 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
