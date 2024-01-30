Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.79 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.79 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,917.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00158250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00551811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00373216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00163100 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

