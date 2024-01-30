VerusCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $85.66 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $85.66 million and $8,144.94 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,373,864 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,366,215.7394828. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.19095675 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,984.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

