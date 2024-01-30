Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Sells $838,250.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. 2,189,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.53. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

