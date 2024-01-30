WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $193.87 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. WAX has a total market cap of $193.87 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,122,935,298 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,024,663 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,122,428,865.7780757 with 3,403,683,574.099516 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05816813 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,612,590.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

