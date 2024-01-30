Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 478,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 325,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,064. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

