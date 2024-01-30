Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,540,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,391,787. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

