WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.20. Approximately 13,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 2,588.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 156,437 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

