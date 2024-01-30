XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.68 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $73.77 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.78 or 0.99999816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00197762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00558286 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $3,750,708.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

