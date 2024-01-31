107,200 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 107,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

OPCH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 386,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

