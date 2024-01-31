152,100 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. Vistra accounts for 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

