53,800 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. 1,815,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,860. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

