56,372 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,678,000 after purchasing an additional 253,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $52.41.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.