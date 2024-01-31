76,600 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. Incyte comprises approximately 0.8% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. 578,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

