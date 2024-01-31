8,662 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Bought by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 189.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 231,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 123,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 872,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,014. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

