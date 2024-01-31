A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

