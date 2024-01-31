AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.17. 2,076,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,516. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Stories
