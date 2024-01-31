ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $628,896.75

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $628,896.75 and $0.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000629 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $42.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

