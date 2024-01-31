ABLE Financial Group LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $294.53. 1,454,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,887. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average is $280.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.