Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 724,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

